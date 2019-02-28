Behind the curtain of the 2019 CSAs

Canadian Academy CEO Beth Janson on the trends, discussions and issues shaping this year's awards.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Canadian Academy CEO Beth Janson on the trends, discussions and issues shaping this year’s awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN