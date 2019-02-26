Spooky short ‘Willa’ rallies support from Toronto’s film community

Filmmakers Corey Mayne and Barbara Szeman discuss how a 100-strong volunteer film crew helped them adapt the Stephen King story on a $35,000 budget.
By Kelly Townsend
25 mins ago
willa-production

Filmmakers Corey Mayne and Barbara Szeman discuss how a 100-strong volunteer film crew helped them adapt the Stephen King story on a $35,000 budget.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN