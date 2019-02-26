How DCTV pulled off a Northern Rescue
Showrunner David Cormican and star William Baldwin discuss how they sold CBC and Netflix on the hour-long family drama.
Showrunner David Cormican and star William Baldwin discuss how they sold CBC and Netflix on the hour-long family drama.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN