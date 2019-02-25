Schitt’s Creek, Anne with an E stars win ACTRA Toronto awards

ACTRA Toronto honoured Jayne Eastwood with the Award of Excellence, presented by her comedy troupe Women Fully Clothed at the Feb. 23 ceremony.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

ACTRA Toronto honoured Jayne Eastwood with the Award of Excellence, presented by her comedy troupe Women Fully Clothed at the Feb. 23 ceremony.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN