Domee Shi, Paul Massey bring Oscar gold to Canada

Shi's Bao won the award for best animated short, while Paul Massey won his first Oscar in the sound mixing category for Bohemian Rhapsody.
By Kelly Townsend
37 mins ago
domee-shi

Shi’s Bao won the award for best animated short, while Paul Massey won his first Oscar in the sound mixing category for Bohemian Rhapsody.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN