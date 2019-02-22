Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 12 to 18, 2019
The Handmaid's Tale and Star Trek: Discovery top the chart, followed by One Day at a Time at #3.
The Handmaid’s Tale and Star Trek: Discovery, two Toronto-shot series, top this week’s list. Lower down, Netflix titles like Titans (which airs on DC Universe in the U.S.), Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s Daredevil, Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black continued to dominate. Also another Toronto-shot series, The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), nabbed 1,873,509 expressions, putting the series in fourth place.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,377,704 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,297,728
3. One Day At A Time (Netflix): 1,956,970
4. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 1,873,509
5. Titans (Netflix): 1,787,031
6. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 1,765,182
7. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,659,014
8. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,576,800
9. Doom Patrol (DC Universe): 1,395,577
10. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,309,202
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 5,705,873 avg. demand expressions
2. The Walking Dead: 4,427,050
3. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,915,923
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,580,208
5. Riverdale: 3,350,063
6. America’s Got Talent: 3,294,114
7. Saturday Night Live: 3,079,461
8. The Good Place: 2,761,617
9. The Flash: 2,645,527
10. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 2,595,822