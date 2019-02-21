Producers dig deep to bring Shadow of Gold to life
Kensington Communications' Robert Lang breaks down the complexities of bringing France/Canada coproduction about the mining industry to screen.
Kensington Communications’ Robert Lang breaks down the complexities of bringing France/Canada coproduction about the mining industry to screen.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN