In Brief: The Order and Bajillionaires land premiere dates
Nomadic's werewolf drama and Six Eleven Media's kids comedy are set to debut this March, while Shredders of Metal will return for a second season.
Nomadic’s werewolf drama and Six Eleven Media’s kids comedy are set to debut this March, while Shredders of Metal will return for a second season.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN