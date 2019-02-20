In Brief: The Order and Bajillionaires land premiere dates

Nomadic's werewolf drama and Six Eleven Media's kids comedy are set to debut this March, while Shredders of Metal will return for a second season.
By Lauren Malyk
29 mins ago
the Order

