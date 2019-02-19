HGTV, Property Brothers expand franchise with ‘Forever Home’

The new series, produced through Scott Brothers Entertainment, will premiere on HGTV Canada this summer following its U.S. debut in May.
By Daniele Alcinii
2 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - JonathanandDrewScott_HGTVPropertyBrothersForeverHome

The new series, produced through Scott Brothers Entertainment, will premiere on HGTV Canada this summer following its U.S. debut in May.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN