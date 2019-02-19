A Colony wins Crystal Bear at Berlin film fest

The film won best feature in the Kplus stream of the Generation competition, while Montreal's Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers earned the short film prize.
By Kelly Townsend
9 mins ago
