Netflix jumps into Bron’s Red Sea Diving Resort

The streaming service has picked up the global rights, excluding China, to Gideon Raff's The Red Sea Diving Resort.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
netflix-image

The streaming service has picked up the global rights, excluding China, to Gideon Raff’s The Red Sea Diving Resort.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN