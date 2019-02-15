Lack of The Force sees attendance drop at Cineplex for Q4
Patrons are spending more money at the box office and concessions, but no Star Wars film for the holidays saw fewer tickets sold.
Patrons are spending more money at the box office and concessions, but no Star Wars film for the holidays saw fewer tickets sold.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN