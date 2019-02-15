Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 5 to 11, 2019 Star Trek: Discovery takes the top spot, followed by Marvel's The Punisher at #2 and Titans at #3.

Toronto-shot Star Trek: Discovery comes in at #1, earning 2,317,448 average demand expressions. Meanwhile, Marvel’s The Punisher comes in at #2, followed by DC Universe’s Titans, which streams on Netflix in Canada. Another Toronto-shot series, The Handmaid’s Tale, also earned 2,054,753 expressions, landing the series at #4 on the list.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,317,448 avg. demand expressions

2. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 2,119,672

3. Titans (Netflix*): 2,055,139

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,054,753

5. Russian Doll (Netflix): 1,531,924

6. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,516,589

7. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,377,994

8. Young Justice (Teletoon**): 1,376,393

9. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,334,567

10. One Day At A Time (Netflix): 1,284,281

* Titans from DC Universe streams on Netflix in Canada.

** * Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 6,607,045 avg. demand expressions

2. The Walking Dead: 4,297,262

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,734,909

4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,671,156

5. Riverdale: 3,532,278

6. America’s Got Talent: 3,154,407

7. SpongeBob SquarePants: 3,022,997

8. Saturday Night Live: 2,806,644

9. The Good Place: 2,752,184

10. Supernatural: 2,717,598

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 5 to 11, 2019.