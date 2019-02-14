Screen Media Ventures acquires all U.S. rights to Akash Sherman’s Clara

The sci-fi feature, produced by Serendipity Point Films, will get a day-and-date theatrical release.
By Jordan Pinto
59 mins ago
Clara

The sci-fi feature, produced by Serendipity Point Films, will get a day-and-date theatrical release.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN