In brief: Natty Zavitz wins ‘Mammoth’ accolade

The Shape of Water and A Series of Unfortunate Events win big at CAFTCAD awards, while Canada/Germany digital projects get funding.
By Kelly Townsend
54 mins ago
acquainted

The Shape of Water and A Series of Unfortunate Events win big at CAFTCAD awards, while Canada/Germany digital projects get funding.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN