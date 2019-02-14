In brief: Natty Zavitz wins ‘Mammoth’ accolade
The Shape of Water and A Series of Unfortunate Events win big at CAFTCAD awards, while Canada/Germany digital projects get funding.
The Shape of Water and A Series of Unfortunate Events win big at CAFTCAD awards, while Canada/Germany digital projects get funding.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN