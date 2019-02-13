Bingo Animation wins inaugural China Tales Incubator

Launched in 2018 by Nelvana, WeKids and Toon Boom Animation, the program aims to develop, produce and distribute content for global audiences.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago
Nelvana WeKids Toon Boom - Dreamweavers Press Image

Launched in 2018 by Nelvana, WeKids and Toon Boom Animation, the program aims to develop, produce and distribute content for global audiences.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN