CBC builds out kids content strategy, starting with a ‘Detention’
LoCo Motion Pictures and Broken Compass Films' Detention Adventure will be the first kids scripted series to debut exclusively on Gem.
LoCo Motion Pictures and Broken Compass Films’ Detention Adventure will be the first kids scripted series to debut exclusively on Gem.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN