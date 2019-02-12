Game Theory forms strategic alliance with Funfilm Distribution

The recently launched distribution outfit will release CSA nominees A Colony, Genesis and The Great Darkened Days outside of Quebec.
By Kelly Townsend
1 day ago
game-theory-colony

The recently launched distribution outfit will release CSA nominees A Colony, Genesis and The Great Darkened Days outside of Quebec.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN