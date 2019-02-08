Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2019 Marvel's The Punisher takes the #1 spot, followed by Star Trek: Discovery at #2 and Titans at #3.

Marvel’s The Punisher comes in at #1, nabbing 2,405,663 average demand expressions. Meanwhile, Toronto-shot sci-fi Star Trek: Discovery scores the #2 spot with 2,372,895 expressions, followed by DC Universe’s Titans at #3. The Handmaid’s Tale, another Toronto-shot series, also came in close to the top of the list.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 2,405,663 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,372,895

3. Titans (Netflix*): 2,355,575

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,852,753

5. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,751,120

6. Young Justice (Teletoon**): 1,628,716

7. Grace and Frankie (Netflix): 1,621,013

8. You (Netflix): 1,610,396

9. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,415,839

10. Narcos (Netflix): 1,335,438

* Titans from DC Universe streams on Netflix in Canada.

** * Young Justice streams also streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 4,581,416 avg. demand expressions

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,257,879

3. Riverdale: 3,930,026

4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,787,663

5. The Walking Dead: 3,349,310

6. The Good Place: 3,041,746

7. Saturday Night Live: 2,984,512

8. Outlander: 2,885,525

9. America’s Got Talent: 2,804,784

10. SpongeBob SquarePants: 2,753,943

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2019.