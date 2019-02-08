Bob Higgins takes lead of kids and family unit at Boat Rocker

The company has also folded its kid-focused subsidiary Radical Sheep into the kids and family division.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

The company has also folded its kid-focused subsidiary Radical Sheep into the kids and family division.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN