Nelvana, Sumitomo race into Geki Drive

Nelvana is teaming up with the Japanese investment company to bring a new animated racing series to market.
By Playback Staff
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - GEKI DRIVE Press Image

Nelvana is teaming up with the Japanese investment company to bring a new animated racing series to market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN