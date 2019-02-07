CSAs ’19: Just a Breath Away, The Great Darkened Days top film noms
All five of the projects nominated in the best film category are from Quebec filmmakers, including Maxime Giroux, Sophie Dupuis and Genevieve Dulude-De Celles.
All five of the projects nominated in the best film category are from Quebec filmmakers, including Maxime Giroux, Sophie Dupuis and Genevieve Dulude-De Celles.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN