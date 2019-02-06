XYZ to represent U.S. sales for V71′s She Never Died
The horror comedy is among a number of titles on V71's EFM slate, including rock doc Loud Krazy Love, drama Trouble in the Garden and heist thriller A Perfect Plan.
The horror comedy is among a number of titles on V71′s EFM slate, including rock doc Loud Krazy Love, drama Trouble in the Garden and heist thriller A Perfect Plan.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN