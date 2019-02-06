In Brief: Giant Little Ones wins best int’l film at Goteborg fest
Plus: Mercury Filmworks copro Hilda wins a trio of prizes at this year's Annie Awards and more.
Plus: Mercury Filmworks copro Hilda wins a trio of prizes at this year’s Annie Awards and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN