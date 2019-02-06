Barb Williams to join CBC as EVP
Williams, who announced her retirement from Corus Entertainment in October, will assume the new role in May.
Williams, who announced her retirement from Corus Entertainment in October, will assume the new role in May.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN