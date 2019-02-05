CTV sets March premiere for Jann Arden comedy

Bell Media set its midseason schedule, which will include a slightly expanded episode order for The Launch season two.
By Lauren Malyk
26 mins ago

Bell Media set its midseason schedule, which will include a slightly expanded episode order for The Launch season two.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


, ,