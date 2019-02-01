Mark Slone named president at PNP

Based out of Toronto, the veteran film executive will lead acquisition, distribution and production at Pacific Northwest Pictures.
By Katie Bailey
20 mins ago

Based out of Toronto, the veteran film executive will lead acquisition, distribution and production at Pacific Northwest Pictures.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN