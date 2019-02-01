Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 22 to 28, 2019

Marvel's The Punisher comes in at #1, followed by Titans at #2 and Star Trek: Discovery at #3.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
?????????????????????

Marvel’s The Punisher comes in at #1, followed by Titans at #2 and Star Trek: Discovery at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN