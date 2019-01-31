New Metric hires Matthew Vittiglio to lead finance

The hires mark an evolution for the five-year-old company as it brings more "specialists" into the fold, said president Mark Montefiore.
By Jordan Pinto
60 mins ago
Headshot69382-1

The hires mark an evolution for the five-year-old company as it brings more “specialists” into the fold, said president Mark Montefiore.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN