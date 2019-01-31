Hot Docs awards first-time recipients of CrossCurrents Doc fund program
The inaugural fund was part of an overall investment of $360,000 between 20 projects.
The inaugural fund was part of an overall investment of $360,000 between 20 projects.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN