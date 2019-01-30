John Christou to oversee English production at NFB
The Prospector Films founder has been named director of operations for NFB's English production branch.
The Prospector Films founder has been named director of operations for NFB’s English production branch.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN