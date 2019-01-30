Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 14 to 20, 2019

The Big Bang Theory takes the top spot, while Murdoch Mysteries and Coroner break the top 30.
By Playback Staff
36 mins ago

The Big Bang Theory takes the top spot, while Murdoch Mysteries and Coroner break the top 30.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN