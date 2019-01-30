Fast Horse wins short film prize at Sundance
Cree filmmaker Alexandra Lazarowich earned the jury award for her directing work on the short documentary.
Cree filmmaker Alexandra Lazarowich earned the jury award for her directing work on the short documentary.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN