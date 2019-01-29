How Canada’s LGBTQ+ population consumes media
A new study by Mindshare argues that LGBTQ+ representation isn't just healthy for communities, it's healthy for brands.
A new study by Mindshare argues that LGBTQ+ representation isn’t just healthy for communities, it’s healthy for brands.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN