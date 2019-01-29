9 Story opens live-action division

The prodco's new division will be led by VP of live-action development and production, Jeremy Slutskin.
By Alexandra Whyte
34 mins ago

The prodco’s new division will be led by VP of live-action development and production, Jeremy Slutskin.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN