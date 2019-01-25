Returning series post strong ratings for CBC

Season two of Burden of Truth saw a 50% increase in average audience, while Coroner was the pubcaster's most-watched drama premiere in four years.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
burden 2

Season two of Burden of Truth saw a 50% increase in average audience, while Coroner was the pubcaster’s most-watched drama premiere in four years.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN