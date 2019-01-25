Netflix rebutts calls to bring SVODs under Canadian legislation

In its Acts review submission, the global streamer said "it's not clear what purpose would be served by regulating foreign, global online services as 'broadcasters' in Canada."
By Jordan Pinto
42 mins ago
