Steven Kostanski’s Psycho Goreman rolls in T.O.

The cosmic comedy is produced by Shannon Hanmer and Stuart F. Andrews and coproduced by TIFF's Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky.
By Kelly Townsend
16 mins ago
Camera picture from shutterstock_3723832

The cosmic comedy is produced by Shannon Hanmer and Stuart F. Andrews and coproduced by TIFF’s Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN