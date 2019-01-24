Boat Rocker hires former Mattel marketer
Veteran brand marketer Kate Schlomann will oversee Boat Rocker's licensing, brand and content marketing initiatives in the New York-based post.
Veteran brand marketer Kate Schlomann will oversee Boat Rocker’s licensing, brand and content marketing initiatives in the New York-based post.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN