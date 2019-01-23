Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 7 to 13, 2019

Young Sheldon comes in at #1, while Murdoch Mysteries and Coroner break the top 30.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago

Young Sheldon comes in at #1, while Murdoch Mysteries and Coroner break the top 30.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN