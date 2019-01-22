Media Ranch inks strategic partnership with GRB Studios

The companies will jointly develop, produce and distribute unscripted IP through the pact.
By Lauren Malyk
19 mins ago

The companies will jointly develop, produce and distribute unscripted IP through the pact.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN