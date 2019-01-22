Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 11 to 17, 2019
Aquaman takes the top spot, followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse at #2 and Bumblebee at #3.
Aquaman takes the top spot, followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse at #2 and Bumblebee at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN