Canadian short filmmakers shine in Oscar nominations

Canadian-led projects earned three of the five nominations in the animated short category, while two of five live-action short nominations came from Canadian filmmakers as well.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
Photo by Chad Galloway

Canadian-led projects earned three of the five nominations in the animated short category, while two of five live-action short nominations came from Canadian filmmakers as well.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN