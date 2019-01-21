TVA Group elevates two execs

The Montreal-headquartered company has named Denis Rozon as its new VP, productions, operations and technology and appointed Anick Dubois as VP, finance.
By Lauren Malyk
26 mins ago

The Montreal-headquartered company has named Denis Rozon as its new VP, productions, operations and technology and appointed Anick Dubois as VP, finance.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN