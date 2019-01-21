New ‘day pass’ for sports streamer a first in Canada

TSN president Stewart Johnston says a new 24-hour subscription option for TSN and RDS is meant to drive sampling for the sports streamers.
By Kelly Townsend
30 mins ago
tsn-day-pass

TSN president Stewart Johnston says a new 24-hour subscription option for TSN and RDS is meant to drive sampling for the sports streamers.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN