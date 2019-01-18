Netflix closes in on 140 million subs

The streaming giant admitted blockbuster video games like Fortnite are an increasing threat to consumers' viewing time, but said it will focus on its user experience for future growth.
By Lauren Malyk
15 mins ago
Netflix picture

The streaming giant admitted blockbuster video games like Fortnite are an increasing threat to consumers’ viewing time, but said it will focus on its user experience for future growth.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN