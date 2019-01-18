How Charles Officer’s Invisible Essence came into focus
Officer chats to Playback about the rocky road traveled to his latest doc, which launched on Netflix internationally this week.
Officer chats to Playback about the rocky road traveled to his latest doc, which launched on Netflix internationally this week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN