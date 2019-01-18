DHX appoints new head of rights strategy
The kids media company has tapped Lara Ilie as VP of rights strategy and named Rachel Taylor as its new commercial director for WildBrain.
The kids media company has tapped Lara Ilie as VP of rights strategy and named Rachel Taylor as its new commercial director for WildBrain.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN