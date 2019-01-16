Raven Banner picks up Danishka Esterhazy’s Level 16

The genre-focused distributor will release the thriller day-and-date with its U.S. theatrical debut.
By Lauren Malyk
51 mins ago
level 16 cropped

The genre-focused distributor will release the thriller day-and-date with its U.S. theatrical debut.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN