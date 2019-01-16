Deanna Wong named executive director of Reel Asian Film Fest

This is Wong's second term as exec director, after she previously held the role from 2005 to 2008.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

This is Wong’s second term as exec director, after she previously held the role from 2005 to 2008.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN